Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Nigerian fine hurts MTN’s social investment budget

09 November 2017 - 06:14 Nick Hedley
Picture: REUTERS, AFOLABI SOTUNDE
Picture: REUTERS, AFOLABI SOTUNDE

MTN’s $1bn fine in Nigeria contributed to a slashed corporate social investment budget for MTN SA Foundation in the 2017 financial year.

"In 2016, MTN SA went through a rough patch affected by the global MTN business — a case in point is the Nigerian fine – which led to a grant allocation of 58% budget cuts for 2017," said foundation GM Kusile Mthunzi-Hairwadzi.

MTN was fined by Nigerian regulators after the firm missed a deadline to disconnect more than 5-million unregistered subscribers in that country.

MTN SA Foundation’s budget is dependent on the performance of MTN SA and is calculated at 1.5% of profit after tax.

Mthunzi-Hairwadzi said the foundation had continued to focus largely on providing information and communications technology connectivity to the special-needs education sector, and on entrepreneurship and small business skills training.

The foundation handed 18 multimedia centres to schools, universities and special-needs schools in 2017, for students and pupils with disabilities, she said.

The facilities consist of 20-, 40-or 60-seater computer laboratories, printers, data projectors, interactive whiteboards, free connectivity and laptops. The special-needs learning areas remained the most needy in terms of technology adoption, Mthunzi-Hairwadzi said.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

MTN’s Nigeria listing may lift value

‘I don’t think there’s any downside [to the IPO] — it just crystallises that entity in Nigeria,’ says one portfolio manager
Companies
2 days ago

MTN in the wars over Iran

MTN is seen as a case study for South African businesses operating in Iran after mentions this week by former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, ...
Business
4 days ago

MTN challenges Vodacom as Africa’s biggest digital bank

MTN, already Africa’s biggest mobile-phone company, is adding about 500,00 banking customers a month
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gigaba switches on policy for SAA
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Mr Price cuts its cloth to suit a higher share ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Sanral funding model to be discussed amid e-toll ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Purple Group sinks deeper into the red
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Ed’s Diner brand to be rolled out in South Africa
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.