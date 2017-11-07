Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PUBLIC OFFERING

MTN’s Nigeria listing may lift value

‘I don’t think there’s any downside [to the IPO] — it just crystallises that entity in Nigeria,’ says one portfolio manager

07 November 2017 - 06:07 Nick Hedley
An MTN employee assists a customer in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
An MTN employee assists a customer in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

A local listing could push up the valuation of MTN’s business in Nigeria, which trades at a discount to the group and its emerging-market peers, says Imtiaz Suliman, portfolio manager at Sentio Capital.

MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter said last week the initial public offering (IPO) of the Nigerian unit should be completed within six months, subject to market conditions.

The IPO is part of an agreement between MTN and Nigerian regulators, after the company missed a deadline to disconnect unregistered subscribers in the West African country. MTN was fined $1bn.

"I don’t think there’s any downside [to the IPO] — it just crystallises that entity in Nigeria," Suliman said.

Domestic investors could "bid that asset up given that it’s a decent asset with quality underlying cash flows".

MTN Nigeria was likely to trade at an enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation ratio of about five, which was behind the group and below the norm for emerging market telecommunications firms of 6.5.

"That discount is there largely due to the regulatory unknowns. The fine was quite hefty, and you don’t know what could be next. MTN is seen as a dominant operator, so they get penalised on that side from a regulatory perspective," Suliman said.

MTN may decide to undertake a secondary listing of the Nigerian business, possibly on the JSE, to promote "better price discovery given the liquidity on our markets", he said.

The group would be likely to use the proceeds of the Nigerian IPO to "bolster the balance sheet" to support its dividend policy. The company has said previously that it would pay a dividend of R7 a share in the financial year 2017, in line with the previous year.

While debt levels were not "overly onerous", MTN was paying out about 100% of its underlying cash flows to investors.

Africa Analysis director Dobek Pater said MTN might also use the IPO proceeds for capital expenditure in Nigeria, as the group spent "around $700m a year" on local infrastructure.

While it was difficult to predict whether market conditions would remain supportive of an IPO, "current indications are that it should be fine", Pater said.

With Bloomberg

READ THIS

Broadband connections in Africa to double in the next five years

Research and consulting firm Ovum says Africa’s service providers are under pressure to make the transition from being providers of ...
World
13 hours ago

MTN in the wars over Iran

MTN is seen as a case study for South African businesses operating in Iran after mentions this week by former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, ...
Business
2 days ago

MTN challenges Vodacom as Africa’s biggest digital bank

MTN, already Africa’s biggest mobile-phone company, is adding about 500,00 banking customers a month
Companies
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SAA in row over dismissal of Brazil head
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Is it a surprise that people feel most positive ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Capacity boost may spur cut in data prices
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Choppies wraps up purchase in KZN
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Dudu Myeni has not gone quietly into the post-SAA ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.