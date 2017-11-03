MiX Telematics invests in the Americas where subscribers grow 22%

MiX Telematics, a provider of mobile asset management solutions, would continue investing in its operations in the Americas and wanted the region to be a "much larger component of our business", CEO Stefan Joselowitz said on Thursday.

"We will be putting investments into achieving that objective, but on a balanced basis," he said. "We will carry on investing in stuff we know is working, and will try out some new things."

Joselowitz was "not yet happy with our diversification in the Americas", where MiX largely relied on the energy sector.

For the six months to end-September, MiX reported that its subscriber base in the Americas grew 22.5% year on year. Globally the net subscriber base rose 9% to more than 640,000.

Subscription revenue was up 18% on a constant currency basis to R349m, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of R103m rose 56% year on year.