MTN laying the groundwork its Nigerian IPO
CEO Rob Shuter expects the process of listing in Lagos to be completed in six months, the initial public offering is part of the settlement of a $1bn fine imposed by Nigerian regulators
London — MTN Group is focused on laying the groundwork for an initial public offering (IPO) of its Nigerian business and should complete the process in the next six months, CEO Rob Shuter said.
"We have a lot of advisers running around getting everything ready," he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. "It’s a complicated process and there’s a lot of regulation that needs to be arranged. We are moving forward well with the project and anticipate concluding that in the next six months or so."
MTN agreed to the Lagos IPO as part of the settlement of a $1bn fine imposed by Nigerian regulators on MTN in 2015. Africa’s biggest wireless operator by sales incurred the penalty after missing a deadline to disconnect unregistered subscribers amid a security crackdown in the West African country. Since then, the CEO said he had been "pleased" with MTN’s operation in Nigeria, the biggest of the company’s 22 markets across Africa and the Middle East.
Shuter joined MTN in March after holding executive roles at Vodafone Group in Europe. He is the permanent replacement for Sifiso Dabengwa, who resigned after the Nigerian fine was imposed. Chairman Phuthuma Nhleko had run the company in the interim period.
MTN’s two other main countries are Iran and SA. In the former, Shuter said the company was not "holding back" on expansion plans even as US President Donald Trump objects to the terms of a nuclear deal that led to the lifting of economic sanctions last year. MTN has about 49.5-million customers in Iran, just under Nigeria’s 50.3-million, and has repatriated almost $1bn from the country in the past 12 months.
"We are putting a lot of investment into the ground in Irancell," Shuter said. "There is a huge demand for mobile data there, its one of our fastest-growing data markets. It is business as usual."
MTN haD no immediate plans to expand into new countries, and was instead focused on improving operations in existing markets, which include conflict areas such as Afghanistan and South Sudan, the CEO said.
The company needs to "build what we need to and get our networks into shape", Shuter said. "In months to come I think there will be an opportunity to participate in the consolidation of the market."
MTN shares rose 0.2% to R122.96 as of 1053am on the JSE, valuing the company at R231bn.
Bloomberg
