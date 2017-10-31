MTN asks High Court to dismiss long-running Turkcell case with costs

MTN Group has asked the High Court in Johannesburg to dismiss a $4.2bn damages claim by Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri, five years after the case was first brought in relation to the awarding of an Iranian licence in 2005.

Africa’s largest wireless operator by sales denies Turkcell’s allegations that it paid bribes to South African and Iranian officials to secure its operating licence in the Middle Eastern country, according to court papers.

MTN has asked for the case be dismissed with costs.

"We have filed our plea and have raised certain special pleas," MTN chief legal counsel Michael Fleischer said in an e-mailed response to questions.

"If these special pleas are heard upfront and ruled upon in our favour, we have asked the court to dismiss Turkcell’s claim."

MTN’s defence marks the latest salvo in a long-running effort by Turkcell to be compensated for losing out on the licence.

The Turkish company first sued Johannesburg-based MTN in the US in 2012, though was later forced to withdraw after the Supreme Court ruled that the case could not be heard in the US.

The case was filed in SA in 2013, but was delayed following objections by MTN and subsequent amendments.

The $4.2bn figure is based on profit the Turkish company says it could have made had it been able to keep the licence, plus interest.

Iran has emerged as a key territory for MTN after the lifting of US-led sanctions allowed the carrier to repatriate almost $1bn of funds tied up in the country.

MTN had more than 49.5-million customers in Iran as of the end of September, behind only Nigeria’s 50.3-million.

Bloomberg