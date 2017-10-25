MTN sluggish despite data growth

Among its strongest regions were Nigeria, where data usage rose 72.1%; Iran, which grew 64.5%; Ghana, up 39.7%; and SA, which gained 21%.

Sentio Capital portfolio manager Imtiaz Suliman attributed the share price gain to the fact that there were "no accidents" in the update — something shareholders have been primed for since MTN dropped its Nigerian subscriber bombshell in 2015 and for which it agreed to pay R25.1bn in penalties.

MTN said it was on track to meet its financial 2017 targets: in SA that is "mid-single digit service revenue" and a rise of between 0.5% and 1% in margins. In Nigeria, the company is pressing for upper single-digit sales growth.

Chakaduka is also concerned that MTN’s balance sheet will not be able to sustain the sort of dividends it has paid in the past, although Suliman said the "sustainability of MTN’s cash flow seems intact".

MTN had cut its capex budget for 2017 to R30bn at the time of its interim results and said in the update that it had so far spent R18bn of that amount.

Of the 17 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, only six have "buy" recommendations on the share. Four regard it as a "hold" and seven reckon it is a "sell".

The shares have struggled to make headway in 2017 and are 1.5% down year to date.

That comes despite an almost complete overhaul of its executive under new CEO Rob Shuter.

During the quarter, the firm made four senior appointments across the business. It also named former MTN Ghana CEO Ebenezer Asante vice-president of its South and East Africa and Ghana region.

talevig@tisoblackstar.co.za