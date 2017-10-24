Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN gets more money from fewer customers

24 October 2017 - 08:35 Robert Laing
MTN shop, Morningside, Sandton. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
MTN shop, Morningside, Sandton. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

MTN lost subscribers in most of its key markets in the September quarter, but raised its average revenue in local currencies from those who remained.

Measured in rand, however, the mobile network operator’s total revenue declined by 13.4%, it said in a quarterly operating update on Tuesday morning.

Its largest market, Nigeria, saw customer numbers fall 5.2% to 50.3-million.

MTN said this was due to "the modernisation of subscriber definitions". MTN Nigeria reported an 11.2% increase in total revenue measured in naira supported by data revenue growth of 72.1%.

In SA, MTN’s overall subscriber numbers declined by 1% to 30.9-million. It gained about 33,000 postpaid customers to take the total to 5.2-million but lost about 341,000 prepaid customers to take the total to 25.7-million.

The drop in South African prepaid customers was "mainly the result of higher churn following the withdrawal of a second-quarter promotion" MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter said in the statement.

MTN’s average revenue per user (arpu) for prepaid users increased by 4.9% to R75.87 a month while the average monthly bill of its postpaid customers was up 1.4% to R272.40, excluding telemetry.

Although an improvement from the previous quarter, MTN’s arpu from postpaid users peaked at R312.01 a month in the September quarter of 2016, so has declined 13% over the year.

"MTN SA continued to make good progress in improving the quality and capacity of its 3G and 4G network in the quarter with leading network metrics in three of the four metros in the country," Shuter said.

MTN’s overall monthly arpu from South African customers grew 3.4% to R88.12, or 2.8% to $6.69.

In Nigeria, MTN increased the arpu of its customers by 20.2% to 1,407.73 naira and 19.4% to $4.31.

Sasol drops rescue plan for BEE scheme

The fuel company says it will not sell about R13bn of shares to meet its obligation to repay debt owed by a black investor group and is considering ...
Companies
15 days ago

Ethos posts big rise in net asset value

The company records market-beating returns from its temporary investments portfolio
Companies
25 days ago

FNB aims to convert rivals’ customers

The bank unveils new branded smartphones and data and voice packages to boost its competitiveness
Companies
26 days ago

Balanced funds review: Neither too risky nor too safe

Perpetua Balanced Fund, Coronation Capital Plus, Foord Conservative Fund, Investec Opportunity Fund, Absa Balanced Fund
Investing
26 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Brian Molefe: 'I was a permanent employee'
Companies / Energy
2.
BlackRock to list megafund on JSE
Companies / Financial Services
3.
PetroSA faces contracts probe
Companies / Energy
4.
Bumper listings for firm JSE
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Why Brian Molefe’s Eskom exit plan raises ...
Companies / Energy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.