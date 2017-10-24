Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Datatec to delist from London's AIM

24 October 2017
On Tuesday, technology group Datatec said it would delist from London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM), where it has had a secondary listing since 2006.

The decision to pull the plug on the London’s AIM was based on poor liquidity.

Datatec said 24% of its shareholders were nonSouth African and invested on the JSE because of good liquidity.

The cancellation of the AIM listing will only affect shareholders whose shares are currently held on the Jersey register, the company said in a statement

Shares held on the main South African register would be unaffected.

Datatec operates in more than 70 countries across North America‚ Latin America‚ Europe‚ Africa‚ the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

The delisting on London’s AIM will take effect from December 7.

