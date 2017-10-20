4Sight jumps almost 20% after announcing details of its first acquisition

On its second day on the JSE, the share price of 4Sight jumped 19% to R2.80 after it announced details of its first acquisition.

In a deal valued at R54.8m, 4Sight said it would acquire BlueESP for R19.8m cash and 17.5-million of its shares, 4Sight said on Friday.

On Tuesday, 4Sight said it intended acquiring BluESP, AGE Technologies and Foursight following its initial public offering in which it raised R113m by placing 56.4-million shares at R2 each.

BlueESP was established in 2008 and sells "real-time optimisation" systems to mines and factories.

"BluESP has established itself as the world leading supplier of real-time optimisation solutions to the mining sector and is proud that it has a track record of delivering projects with a better than six-month return on investment," 4Sight said.