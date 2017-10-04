Vodacom slides as much as 7% as Treasury contract comes under scrutiny

Vodacom shares slid as much as 7% on Wednesday, after the Competition Commission accused the mobile operator of abusing its dominance in its contract with the Treasury.

A little more than a year ago, Vodacom secured a five-year deal with the Treasury to render communication services to national and provincial departments.

"The commission has reasonable grounds to suspect that the exclusive contract may constitute an exclusionary abuse of dominance by Vodacom in contravention of the Competition Act," the competition watchdog said in a statement.

The commission said it has information that 20 government departments would be subjected to the new Vodacom contract. Other departments, including state-owned entities and municipalities, would be incentivised to adopt the new contract, read the statement.

At 3.51pm, Vodacom shares on the JSE were down 5.19% to R148.30, giving the company a market value of about R255.2bn.