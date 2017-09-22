New platform offers matchmaking service

Telkom’s subsidiary BCX has launched a platform that will connect technology entrepreneurs to potential buyers and resellers. The platform, SpliceWorks, aims to unearth disruptive technologies that could transform businesses.

SpliceWorks CEO Floris Buys said the company’s aim was "to connect amazing innovations from tech entrepreneurs to the opportunities and partnerships that can scale them to transform the future".

As it stands, the platform is by invitation only and, so far, 70 start-ups are working with SpliceWorks with the potential of joining the platform.

SpliceWorks will work with companies from the concept stage to commercial launch. It will work closely with FutureMakers, a Telkom-led initiative that helps start-ups turn their ideas into commercial products.

"SpliceWorks is more than a traditional incubator," said Buys. "Think of us as a matchmaking service between tech entrepreneurs and big business."

In the first three stages of the concept, SpliceWorks will tap into FutureMakers’s expertise to develop that idea into a product. To be listed on SpliceWorks, the product would have to, among other things, be commercially viable and meet other requirements before approval.