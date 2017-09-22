Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Huge Group interim earnings to rise at least 20%

22 September 2017 - 13:25 Staff Writer
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ

Telecoms services specialist Huge Group said on Friday headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to August would be at least 20% higher than the previous period.

Huge Group declared HEPS and EPS of 10.05c in the prior period, when it also reported total by 8.4%and gross profit margins improved from 41.6% to 45.1%. No dividend was declared.

Huge Group Limited began as a consolidation between corporate telecommunications company TelePassport Limited and Centracell Limited in 2007, evolving into a diversified telecommunications group.

The company’s share price was down 1.88% at R7.85 shortly after midday on Friday.

The stock has risen 1.95% so far this year, and has grown 161% since its launch in 2007, including a 275% gain in 2014.

Huge said it would publish a further trading statement as soon as it could provide precise guidance.

