Companies / Telecoms & Technology

It looks like Toshiba can finally exhale, as it reaches deal to sell chip unit to Bain

20 September 2017 - 09:49 Yuki Furukawa and Pavel Alpeyev
A Toshiba logo is seen on a printed circuit board. Picture: REUTERS
A Toshiba logo is seen on a printed circuit board. Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo — Toshiba has agreed to sell its flash memory chip unit to a group led by Bain Capital and plans to invest ¥350bn ($3.1bn) alongside the US buyout firm, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Japanese company’s board agreed to the proposal at a meeting on Wednesday, ending a contentious bidding process that stretched over eight months.

Under the agreement, Bain, Toshiba, SK Hynix and Japan’s Hoya will pay about ¥960bn for common and convertible stock, said the person, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

Apple, Dell, Kingston Technology and Seagate Technology would spend about ¥440bn for convertible and nonconvertible preferred stock, the person said.

The special purpose entity making the acquisition would be called Pangea and would receive about ¥600bn in loans, the person said.

The Bain-led group was identified as a preferred bidder almost three months ago, but the process has been delayed by lawsuits, government opposition and corporate indecision.

Toshiba chose Bain over a group led by KKR and two state-backed funds, Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and Development Bank of Japan.

To complete the sale, Toshiba may have to overcome resistance from joint venture partner Western Digital.

Toshiba is selling off its chips business to pay for losses in its US nuclear business.

The company needs to raise the money by March to avoid having its shares delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The auction has been complicated by legal action from Western Digital, which has argued it should have veto rights in any sale because of its partnership with Toshiba in the chips business.

The Japanese company disputes that and sued Western Digital for more than $1bn for interfering in the auction.

Under the deal agreed on Wednesday, the Bain group has agreed to fulfil the acquisition regardless of the outcome of the Western Digital dispute, the person said.

Reuters reported earlier that Toshiba’s board had chosen Bain.

The auction has gone through dizzying twists and turns. Last week, Toshiba signed a memorandum of understanding with Bain, with the goal of reaching a final deal before the end of the month. But the MOU did not preclude Toshiba from continuing to negotiate with other bidders.

This week, KKR and INCJ worked on a revised bid, with the Japanese fund taking a more prominent role in the consortium and planning an initial investment of about ¥550bn, up from the previous ¥300bn, people familiar with the matter said.

Under the revised proposal, Toshiba could buy back equity from INCJ and DBJ later, the people said.

Bain then revised its offer too. The US buyout firm sought more financial support from Apple, asking for about $7bn in capital, up from a previous agreement for about $3bn, said a person familiar with the matter.

It is not clear exactly how much capital Apple will ultimately contribute to the offer.

Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sasol announces new R21bn empowerment deal, with ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Study dispels Eskom claims on limits to renewable ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Hulisani joins Sasfin in jumping KPMG’s sinking ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Herman Bosman believes MMI can rebound
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Gupta family has never been our client, McKinsey ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Toshiba pushes ahead with sale of memory chips unit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Apple plays kingmaker in battle for Toshiba’s memory chip business
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Toshiba puts Bain Capital consortium in the lead to buy its lucrative chip unit
Companies / Innovation

Group raises its offer for Toshiba chip unit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.