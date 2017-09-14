Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Trading update puts brakes on Altron rally

14 September 2017 - 06:36 Giulietta Talevi
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Altron’s interim trading statement has cut short the rally that made the former Venter business empire one of 2017’s better JSE performers.

On Wednesday, the share closed 3% down at R12.15, but still gained 40.4% year to date.

Altron’s normalised headline earnings per share for the six months ended-August are expected to be up by at least 10%, which takes into account "significant" one-off restructuring costs that Altron says will cut future overheads.

However, Nitrogen Fund Managers portfolio manager Rowan Williams, who bought the stock earlier in 2017, said he was "cautiously heartened" by the trading update and "assuming that the exclusions are legitimate, the profits from continuing operations look reasonably good to us".

That includes earnings from its offshore operations, in particular its Bytes UK technology business, which Altron said were "in line" with the corresponding period last year, notwithstanding the effect of the stronger rand.

If one strips out adjustments for one-offs and the closure of certain businesses, Altron’s headline earnings will, in fact, drop 13%-17% for continuing operations.

talevig@tisoblackstar.co.za

Altron expects HEPS for six-month period to be up between 16% and 36%

With new CEO, Mteto Nyati, at the helm, the company is re-positioning itself as an information and communications technology business
Companies
20 hours ago

How Mteto Nyati is recharging Altron

Family-run companies are perhaps at their most vulnerable in times of leadership transition
Business
11 days ago

ROB ROSE: Sam Sithole's new activist venture is taking bulls by the horns

Last December, they bought 15% of Altron for R400m. Within weeks, chairman Bill Venter and his son, CEO Robbie Venter, had resigned. Then, two weeks ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
McKinsey ‘turned a blind eye to staff suspicions ...
Companies
2.
Sim Tshabalala now to fly solo at Standard
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Zwane pulls out of legal row with chamber
Companies / Mining
4.
SAA posts surprise profit in July, after R1.4bn ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
MMI's liberal use of executive rewards raises ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Altron expects HEPS for six-month period to be up between 16% and 36%
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

How Mteto Nyati is recharging Altron
Business

ROB ROSE: Sam Sithole's new activist venture is taking bulls by the horns
Opinion / Editor's Note

BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘Altron is working on what will help the company grow
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.