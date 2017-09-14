Government could sell part of its Telkom stake

The government is considering selling a portion of its shares in Telkom to a state-owned investment entity in a deal that will ensure that it retains control of the fixed-line group.

The government owns 39% in Telkom and is weighing options to dispose of some of its shares to raise money for the ailing state-owned airline, South African Airways.

Speaking on the sidelines of Telkom’s Southern Africa Telecommunications Networks and Applications conference in France last week, Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele said that as Telkom was a strategic asset, the government was considering selling it to another state-owned entity (SOE).

"We don’t want a total loss of the business … Telkom is a high-value entity," he said.

"We also want to be able to buy back the shares in future," he said. The reason for Telkom being targeted was not "because we think it is not strategic. It is easy to dispose [of]."

"In principle, there is no objection for any asset to be disposed of if it reduces debt," Cwele said.