Apple puts its faith in augmented reality to drive sales of its $1,000 iPhone

Those features are mostly designed for augmented reality, which superimposes digital information onto a person’s view of the real world. Cook has said augmented reality could be as significant as the smartphone itself, and some analysts expect it to drive hundreds of billions of dollars in extra device sales in coming years.

Forrester analyst Julie Ask said she was more excited about the cellular Watch than the iPhone X. "The Watch is showing us a future where we’re not carrying around a wallet and a smartphone everywhere we go," she added.

Apple stock has gained about 40% this year on the expectation the iPhone X (pronounced "ten") will reignite sales growth after a rare decline last year. The iPhone accounts for almost two-thirds of total sales, and it is a hub for most of Apple’s other products and services.

With a base price of $999 for the 64GB version, the iPhone X boasts a brighter and more energy-efficient organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display screen. A front facing 3-D sensor array recognises users’ faces to unlock the handset and turns facial expressions into animated emoji icons called animoji. The 256GB version costs $1,149, according to Apple’s website.

A $1,000 iPhone could add as much as 6% to Apple’s 2018 earnings per share (EPS), Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi estimated last week. But that depends on the iPhone X being a hit, and there is more competition from lower-cost Chinese competitors such as Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi, which timed the introduction of their new phones around Apple’s launch to attract customers who may be deterred by the iPhone X’s price.

The high price could be affordable for devoted Apple fans and other higher-income earners who would pay through monthly instalment plans, which accounted for about 80% of US cellphone users, said Bob O’Donnell, president of TECHnalysis Research.

It could, however, be a problem in China, where consumers focused more on status and design, and would get the iPhone X with its new screen or nothing. "Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo are offering edge-to-edge screens at $300 or less," he added.

In a nod to cheaper alternatives, Apple also rolled out iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models that start at $699 and $799 respectively, and cut the price of the iPhone SE by $50 to $349. That left Apple with its broadest range of phones ever.

The iPhone X’s higher price was unlikely to lose Apple customers, since they could always opt for the cheaper models, Ben Evans, a partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, said. Those cheaper handsets are particularly important for attracting new customers. While almost one in five iPhone users were willing to spend more than $1,000 on the new handset, just 11% of consumers overall would be willing to do so, a recent Barclays survey found.

The OLED display is likely the most expensive new component in the iPhone X. But it may address the main reason people told Barclays they upgrade: improved battery life. Older liquid crystal display (LCD) phone screens require an energy-intensive backlight, while OLED displays serve as their own light source, reducing power consumption. Apple said the iPhone X lasted two hours longer than the previous iPhone.

Augmented reality

Apple executives spent much of Tuesday’s event describing how augmented reality is at the core of the new flagship iPhone X. Its new screen, 3-D sensors, and dual cameras are designed for augmented reality video games and other more-practical uses such as measuring digital objects in real world spaces. Months before the launch, Apple released a tool called ARKit that made it easier for developers to add augmented reality capabilities to their apps.

These technologies had never been available in consumer devices and "solidify the platform on which Apple will retain and grow its user base for the next decade", Gene Munster of Loup Ventures wrote in a note following Apple’s event.

Apple has been slower to augmented reality technology than Google, which launched an augmented reality software tool called Tango in 2014. But Apple’s ability to push the ARKit software to hundreds of millions of new and updated iPhones at once has already persuaded developers to start making new augmented reality apps for these devices.

Augmented reality may generate more revenue for developers selling products on the App Store, and Apple will take a cut — part of the company’s plan to double sales from services to about $50bn by 2020. The augmented reality market could be worth $404bn over the next three years, with $286bn from purchases of new devices and the rest in software and services, Morgan Stanley estimated this week. In the most optimistic scenario, that would lift Apple’s 2019 EPS 27% higher than consensus estimates, the analysts wrote.

Production delays

While the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, Watch Series 3 and TV 4K will be available on September 22, the iPhone X will not go on sale until November 6. That is about six weeks later than Loup’s Munster expected. "The ship date likely won’t have a material impact on the number of units sold, but will push some unit sales into the March quarter," he said.

Apple has faced manufacturing difficulties with the new handset, leading to production delays. The company had been unable to source enough OLED panels for the new screen because there were only a handful of factories making the component, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg earlier this year.

Efforts to incorporate a fingerprint scanner underneath the touchscreen also prompted delays and were ultimately abandoned, others with knowledge of the plan said in July. The FaceID solution ultimately replaced the fingerprint sensor.

Bloomberg