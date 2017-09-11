Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TAKEOVER BID

Group raises its offer for Toshiba chip unit

Bain and SK Hynix group hikes its bid for Toshiba chip unit to $22bn

11 September 2017 - 06:22 Kentaro Hamada
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Tokyo — A group including Bain Capital and South Korea’s SK Hynix had raised its offer for Toshiba’s chip business to ¥2.4-trillion ($22.3bn), including a ¥200bn investment in infrastructure, sources said.

The offer by the consortium, led by the US private equity group and the South Korean chip maker as well as Japanese state-backed investors, was higher than an initial offer of about ¥1.94-trillion, according to the sources, who requested anonymity because the talks were confidential.

Bain and SK Hynix representatives were not immediately available for comment, while Toshiba declined to comment on details of the deal negotiations.

The move comes after sources said Western Digital, part of a competing group in final-stage talks with Toshiba, had revised its offer.

The sources said the US company would take a step back from the initial financing consortium to tackle Toshiba’s concerns that a Western Digital stake could lead to prolonged antitrust reviews.

It was unclear what its latest offer was, but sources previously said it was offering about ¥1.9-trillion.

Toshiba is desperate to sell the unit and cover billions of liabilities at its US nuclear unit, Westinghouse. Last week, it said it was considering three competing offers including one led by Taiwan’s Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn.

All three bidder groups had roped in Apple to bolster their offers, sources said.

Under their latest offer, Bain and SK Hynix offered to provide a combined total of around ¥567.5bn, while Apple would provide ¥335bn, according to sources. Toshiba would keep ¥250bn in the business. US technology firms and other Japanese companies were also expected to provide funding, while major banks were expected to provide a total of about ¥600bn in funds, the sources said.

Bain would have 49.9% of initial voting rights in the memory chip business, while Toshiba would have 40% and Japanese firms would have 10.1%.

Toshiba’s board was scheduled to meet on Wednesday to consider the offers, sources said.

Reuters

Toshiba tale takes a fresh twist with Western Digital’s offer to drop out

The California company’s exit from a $17bn bid for bankrupt Toshiba’s lucrative chip business could finally clear the way for a deal, ...
Companies
5 days ago

Western Digital CEO apologises for hurting Toshiba’s feelings with lawsuit

‘I understand that the litigation and ongoing disputes have created significant ill will for some within Toshiba. This is regrettable and I am ...
Companies
9 days ago

Western Digital consortium makes bid for Toshiba’s memory chip business

A legal dispute with Western Digital has long been a hurdle in Toshiba’s talks to sell the business to Bain Capital
Companies
17 days ago

Embattled Toshiba hits a new hurdle as talks with Bain stall

The bankrupt Japanese group has just weeks to seal a deal to sell its chips business, as part of a restructuring complicated by a legal dispute with ...
Companies
27 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sol Kerzner's former wife owns 15% of Bell ...
Companies
2.
Koos Bekker is not the only person with a Tencent ...
Companies
3.
Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter fires broadside ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Transnet CE Gama denies Guptas paid his hotel fee
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Administration looms after Bell Pottinger fails ...
Companies

Related Articles

Toshiba tale takes a fresh twist with Western Digital’s offer to drop out
Companies

Embattled Toshiba hits a new hurdle as talks with Bain stall
Companies

Brief respite for Toshiba as auditors sign off on full-year earnings
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.