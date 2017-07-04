Datatec secures majority interest in South American group

Datatec has secured a 51% interest in NubeliU, a South America-based company specialising in cloud computing projects, through its subsidiary, Logicalis. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

In a statement on Tuesday, Datatec said the deal formed part of Logicalis’s strategy to position itself as a cloud integrator.

NubeliU was founded in 2015 by the team that deployed the first production clouds in OpenStack, which is seen as one of the foundations for the industry’s future infrastructure.

In June, Logicalis acquired a majority interest in Packet Systems Indonesia, an information and communication technology group based in Indonesia.

Datatec shares have risen 21% to R60 so far on the JSE, valuing the company at R12.7bn.