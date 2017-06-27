Tyrone Soondarjee named Cell C’s new chief financial officer

Cell C has appointed Tyrone Soondarjee as its new chief financial officer replacing Robert Pasley, who will return to his original role as chief strategy officer, effective from July.

Soondarjee brings 30 years of experience in the financial services industry to Cell C.

He was most recently the financial director at the Sasfin Group, a position he had held since 2010. His decade of service at the business started in 2007, when he was appointed the group’s chief financial officer. Throughout his tenure, Soondarjee served on several boards within Sasfin.

Previously, the chartered accountant held several executive level positions at Deloitte & Touche and was the financial director at TNBS Mutual Bank.

"I know that Tyrone will bring the same dedication and care to Cell C as he has in the other businesses he has served, which his impeccable record speaks to," said Cell C CEO Jose dos Santos.