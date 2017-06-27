Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Blue Label Telecom to buy mobile device supplier

27 June 2017 - 14:45 Tanisha Heiberg
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

On Tuesday, South African telecommunications firm Blue Label Telecoms said it would buy a mobile device supplier for R1.9bn to expand its existing business in that field.

Blue Label, the largest distributor of pre-paid voice and data airtime in SA, said it would buy shares in unlisted 3G Mobile in two stages with its subsidiary, The Prepaid Company, initially acquiring 47.37% for R900m followed by 52.63% to be acquired for R1bn.

The company said 3G Mobile would be used to expand into the financing and supply of mobile devices, handsets and allied products to distribute into the low-cost smartphone market. "Both of these functions supplement Blue Label’s strategic objectives to provide value-added services to both Cell C and its own customer base. 3G Mobile provides the ideal platform to consolidate Blue Label’s low-cost and certified, pre-owned mobile handset divisions into a consolidated group," the company said in a statement.

SA’s third largest mobile phone company, Cell C, and its creditors agreed a deal whereby Blue Label would pay R5.5bn for a 45% stake in the debt-laden mobile firm. The deal will give Blue Label a share of profits on a product it distributes as well as a major stake in a company facing a consumer backlash due to slow network speeds.

3G Mobile, which is one of the continent’s largest distributors, and financiers, of mobile devices and handsets, operates in eight African countries.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gupta ally used ‘fake Nene letter’ for loan
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
How Dongfang won R4bn 'cooked' Eskom tender
Companies / Energy
3.
Gupta associates peddled ‘fake Nene letter’ for ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
SAA’s loss deepens, and the new year has begun ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Luxury retail sector starts to feel pinch
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Cell C said to seek debt reduction in Blue Label deal
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Net1 explains why Blue Label deal was called off
Companies / Financial Services

Blue Label secures investors
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.