Blue Label Telecom to buy mobile device supplier
On Tuesday, South African telecommunications firm Blue Label Telecoms said it would buy a mobile device supplier for R1.9bn to expand its existing business in that field.
Blue Label, the largest distributor of pre-paid voice and data airtime in SA, said it would buy shares in unlisted 3G Mobile in two stages with its subsidiary, The Prepaid Company, initially acquiring 47.37% for R900m followed by 52.63% to be acquired for R1bn.
The company said 3G Mobile would be used to expand into the financing and supply of mobile devices, handsets and allied products to distribute into the low-cost smartphone market. "Both of these functions supplement Blue Label’s strategic objectives to provide value-added services to both Cell C and its own customer base. 3G Mobile provides the ideal platform to consolidate Blue Label’s low-cost and certified, pre-owned mobile handset divisions into a consolidated group," the company said in a statement.
SA’s third largest mobile phone company, Cell C, and its creditors agreed a deal whereby Blue Label would pay R5.5bn for a 45% stake in the debt-laden mobile firm. The deal will give Blue Label a share of profits on a product it distributes as well as a major stake in a company facing a consumer backlash due to slow network speeds.
3G Mobile, which is one of the continent’s largest distributors, and financiers, of mobile devices and handsets, operates in eight African countries.
Reuters
