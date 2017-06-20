Datatec’s Logicalis buys controlling interest in Indonesian group PSI

"This acquisition is strategically important for Logicalis as it will serve to enhance its operations beyond Indonesia and across the Asia Pacific region," Datatec CEO Jens Montanana said in a statement.

"Blending Logicalis’s methodology and experience with PSI’s scale and customer reach will bring wider scale and customer relationships across a number of high-growth regional markets."

Logicalis, along with its Indonesian partner Metrodata, will acquire a combined 68% in PSI in a $6.8m deal that will be settled in cash. PSI management will retain the other 32%.

PSI, which was formed in 2004, generated pretax profit of $4.9m in the 2016 financial year.

It describes itself as an "ICT systems integrator and service company".

Datatec has been repositioning itself to focus on services, Montanana said earlier this month. Logicalis, Datatec’s integration and managed services division, now makes up more that half of its earnings, he said.

The PSI deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.