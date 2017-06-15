Vodacom appoints Jabu Moleketi as its new chairman

Vodacom appointed former deputy finance minister Jabu Moleketi as its new chairman, replacing Peter Moyo who gave notice in April that he was moving to the position of Old Mutual Emerging Markets CEO.

Vodacom also appointed former Standard Bank and Liberty Life chairman Saki Macozoma as its lead independent director on Thursday

Moleketi, who also chairs Brait, has been a Vodacom board member since November 2009. He will replace Moyo after the mobile network’s annual general meeting on July 18.

Moleketi served as deputy finance minister in Thabo Mbeki’s administration between 2004 and 2008.