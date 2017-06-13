Companies / Telecoms & Technology

DATA SERVICES

Rain and Internet Solutions team up

13 June 2017 - 07:55 Thabiso Mochiko
Internet web. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Internet web. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Newly launched Rain has partnered with telecoms company Internet Solutions, which will sell access to the mobile network operator’s infrastructure to internet service providers.

Rain, formerly Wireless Business Solutions, was relaunched on Tuesday last week and promised superfast mobile network connections.

Internet Solutions will act as a go-to-market partner for Rain. The companies will be able to sell data services to consumers and small-and medium-sized enterprises using Rain’s long-term evolution-advanced (LTE-Advanced), also referred to as 4G+, network.

Backed by former bankers Paul Harris and Michael Jordaan, Rain aims to provide consumers with increased and fast internet connectivity at affordable prices. The partnership with Internet Solutions will accelerate Rain’s entry into the market.

Gaining access to LTE-Advanced on the Rain network was an attractive proposition for internet service providers that have identified the technology as a driver of business sustainability, Murray Steyn, executive head for wholesale at Internet Solutions, said.

For now, Rain’s network can be used only for data services but talks are under way to add voice services.

Rain CEO Duncan Simpson-Craib said the company was "targeting customers whose life is dictated by data". He expected the company to launch full mobile services — data and voice — by the end of 2017.

Remgro in talks to offload Dark Fibre

Remgro and investment partner New GX Capital are said to be seeking as much as R10bn for the asset
Companies
2 months ago

Mandating open access is no ‘open sesame’

Latest policy proposes exclusive wireless access networks, which have not succeeded anywhere
Opinion
8 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ben Ngubane quits as Eskom chairman
Companies / Energy
2.
UK PR firm Bell Pottinger received SA government ...
Companies
3.
Clothing retailers are at the sharp end of SA's ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Cape fires and storms may cost insurers in excess ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Life Healthcare CE resigns after three years at ...
Companies / Healthcare

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.