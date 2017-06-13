Rain and Internet Solutions team up

Newly launched Rain has partnered with telecoms company Internet Solutions, which will sell access to the mobile network operator’s infrastructure to internet service providers.

Rain, formerly Wireless Business Solutions, was relaunched on Tuesday last week and promised superfast mobile network connections.

Internet Solutions will act as a go-to-market partner for Rain. The companies will be able to sell data services to consumers and small-and medium-sized enterprises using Rain’s long-term evolution-advanced (LTE-Advanced), also referred to as 4G+, network.

Backed by former bankers Paul Harris and Michael Jordaan, Rain aims to provide consumers with increased and fast internet connectivity at affordable prices. The partnership with Internet Solutions will accelerate Rain’s entry into the market.

Gaining access to LTE-Advanced on the Rain network was an attractive proposition for internet service providers that have identified the technology as a driver of business sustainability, Murray Steyn, executive head for wholesale at Internet Solutions, said.

For now, Rain’s network can be used only for data services but talks are under way to add voice services.

Rain CEO Duncan Simpson-Craib said the company was "targeting customers whose life is dictated by data". He expected the company to launch full mobile services — data and voice — by the end of 2017.