Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN fixes most problems caused by runaway fires in Knysna

08 June 2017 - 12:55 Staff Writer
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

MTN has restored connectivity to large parts of Knysna, it said at noon on Thursday.

"The runaway fires damaged fibre networks, infrastructure and communication equipment. As a result our engineers are re-routing the traffic to enable residents to have access to voice and data services and facilitate access between residents and the disaster management team," MTN chief technology and information officer Giovanni Chiarelli said.

Of the 255 sites that went down on Wednesday evening in the Knysna area, 241 were active again and engineers were working fervently to restore the remaining 14 inactive sites, the cellphone network operator said.

"MTN is aware that some of its customers in Cape Town and the Eastern Cape are experiencing intermittent service disruptions due to power lines that were damaged by strong winds yesterday. Our engineers are on site," Chiarelli said.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Lion’s share of Barclays sale goes to five locals
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Why ArcelorMittal SA was protected
Companies / Industrials
3.
Naspers ‘not clear on its ownership’
Companies
4.
Probe into Net1 debit orders
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Why SA’s civil engineering body fears a double ...
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.