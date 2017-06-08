MTN fixes most problems caused by runaway fires in Knysna

MTN has restored connectivity to large parts of Knysna, it said at noon on Thursday.

"The runaway fires damaged fibre networks, infrastructure and communication equipment. As a result our engineers are re-routing the traffic to enable residents to have access to voice and data services and facilitate access between residents and the disaster management team," MTN chief technology and information officer Giovanni Chiarelli said.

Of the 255 sites that went down on Wednesday evening in the Knysna area, 241 were active again and engineers were working fervently to restore the remaining 14 inactive sites, the cellphone network operator said.

"MTN is aware that some of its customers in Cape Town and the Eastern Cape are experiencing intermittent service disruptions due to power lines that were damaged by strong winds yesterday. Our engineers are on site," Chiarelli said.