MTN’s uphill battle in war-ravaged South Sudan

Oil-producing South Sudan has seen its currency collapse and inflation surge above 400% since conflict erupted in December 2013 and curbed crude output. The International Monetary Fund said the economy probably contracted as much as 6.9% in the 2015-16 financial year. The landlocked country has sub-Saharan Africa’s third-largest crude reserves and is pumping as little as 120,000 barrels per day.

Tens of thousand of people have died in the war and more than 1.8-million have fled the country, with a new phase of violence beginning last July, with the collapse of a short-lived transitional government in which rebel leader Riek Machar shared power with President Salva Kiir.

Network affected

MTN South Sudan said in August that its network in a number of states was affected and that insecurity meant it was not able to do routine maintenance. Only about 190 of MTN’s almost 400 nationwide transmission sites are operational, Dhlomo said. In the same interview, CEO Philip Besiimire said while investment was "very tough" given the economic crisis, MTN was committed to staying put and restoring services.

The company competes with Zain South Sudan, a unit of Kuwait’s largest cellphone provider, which said in August that it had reduced operations and cut expatriate staff to survive the crisis.

"We believe the story of South Sudan will change, that this country will turn the corner," Besiimire said. "Things will get better because no situation is permanent."

