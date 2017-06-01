Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PLANS FOR NEW SYSTEM

Post Office to aid Sassa in social grants payments, MPs told

Sapo is eager to be involved in the payment of social grants to expand its business operations and utilise its extensive branch infrastructure

01 June 2017 - 05:59 Linda Ensor
People queue in a South African Post Office branch. Picture: THE TIMES
People queue in a South African Post Office branch. Picture: THE TIMES

The South African Post Office (Sapo) will be involved in a "build, operate and transfer" arrangement with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in preparation for the agency taking over the payment of social grants from the current service provider Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

The Constitutional Court has extended the unlawful contract of Net 1 subsidiary CPS for a year to the end of March 2018, when Sassa has to have created an alternative means of paying the more than R140bn in social grants annually to about 17-million beneficiaries.

Sapo is eager to be involved in the payment of social grants to expand its business operations and utilise its extensive branch infrastructure. Sapo has the ability to provide Sassa with full access to the National Payment System through its Postbank division, which could provide grant recipients with access to all ATMs, retailers and point of sale purchases.

Mark Barnes upbeat on Post Office's return to profitability

Mark Barnes tells MPs the state-owned entity recorded a net loss of R1.33bn for year to date
Companies
22 days ago

Postbank already has established payment channels, has experience as a payment provider of social grants and of operating as a bank.

In briefing Parliament’s social development committee on Wednesday, Sassa payment transition project manager Zodwa Mvulane told MPs Sassa had held a workshop with Sapo at which the arrangement was discussed. The aim of the collaboration would be to build the systems and processes necessary for Sassa to take over the payment function from CPS.

A letter of agreement between Sapo and Sassa was in place to provide opportunities for this type of collaboration. Mvulane said insourcing the payment function would reduce Sassa’s dependence on external parties and reduce the risk that beneficiary data would be divulged illegally, so opening them to abuse.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Liberty CEO Thabo Dloti left over strategy
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Edcon shuts stores in bid to save sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Black CEOs ranks thinned by Thabo ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Busa joins challenge against Eskom’s request
Companies / Energy
5.
Serge Belamant to get $8m payout and continue ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Mark Barnes upbeat on Post Office's return to profitability
Companies

Sassa tells Parliament it’s not responsible for CPS deductions or actions
National

CPS days are numbered as department plans successor
Companies / Financial Services

Controversial workstreams streaming ahead at Sassa
Features

All parties deride Sassa, telling it to ‘up its game’ — or else
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.