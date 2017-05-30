DFA secures R1.25bn in debt funding

DFA, a provider of open-access fibre infrastructure, said on Tuesday that it has secured debt funding to the tune of R1.25bn, which would be used to refinance a maturing term loan and expand its open-access national metro fibre footprint.

DFA finances, builds, installs, manages, and maintains fibre networks to transmit metro and long-haul telecommunications traffic in SA.

"The new loans, of four-and five-year terms, increase the maturity profile of DFA’s debt funding," chief financial officer Cilliers Steyn said in a statement. The lender syndicate comprises a balance of banks, fund managers and financial companies.

The private company started rolling out its networks in South African cities in 2017 and has completed in more than 10,000km of route fibre.