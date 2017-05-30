Companies / Telecoms & Technology

DFA secures R1.25bn in debt funding

30 May 2017 - 12:56 Staff Writer
Fibre network mass connection. Picture: ISTOCK
DFA, a provider of open-access fibre infrastructure, said on Tuesday that it has secured debt funding to the tune of R1.25bn, which would be used to refinance a maturing term loan and expand its open-access national metro fibre footprint.

DFA finances, builds, installs, manages, and maintains fibre networks to transmit metro and long-haul telecommunications traffic in SA.

"The new loans, of four-and five-year terms, increase the maturity profile of DFA’s debt funding," chief financial officer Cilliers Steyn said in a statement. The lender syndicate comprises a balance of banks, fund managers and financial companies.

The private company started rolling out its networks in South African cities in 2017 and has completed in more than 10,000km of route fibre.

Dark Fibre Africa eyes state firm

State-owned Broadband Infraco would offer DFA growth prospects, as opportunities north of the border slow
8 months ago

