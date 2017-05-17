Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Rwanda fines MTN more than R110m for IT hub infringement

17 May 2017 - 13:07 Staff Writer
A man enters a customer's mobile cellphone sim card details on an MTN Group Ltd. registration machine at a roadside kiosk in Lagos, Nigeria. File photo: BLOOMBERG/GEORGE OSODI
A man enters a customer's mobile cellphone sim card details on an MTN Group Ltd. registration machine at a roadside kiosk in Lagos, Nigeria. File photo: BLOOMBERG/GEORGE OSODI

On Wednesday, MTN said it had been fined $8.5m by the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority for noncompliance with the directives issued by the regulator, prohibiting the inclusion of MTN Rwanda in the MTN South and East Africa (SEA) IT hub, based in Uganda.

MTN said it had been engaging with the regulator on this matter over the past four months.

"MTN Rwanda is currently studying the official notification and will continue to engage with the regulator on this matter," it said.

The latest fine comes almost 18 months after it was fined about $1.7bn in Nigeria for flouting the customer registration laws.

MTN has been facing massive pressure from regulators in many of the countries in which it operates.

Slowly, changes will pay off for MTN

There are no quick fixes to problems in SA, where a complete infrastructure needs to be built, says the firm’s head
Money & Investing
6 days ago

MTN deal to grow Iran presence

The company has struggled to repatriate funds in the past
Companies
8 days ago

MTN’s ex-TV partner to start new rival to Netflix in SA

Digital Entertainment on Demand will offer on-demand subscription content, pay-per-view entertainment, as well as news and sports coverage
Companies
13 days ago

MTN dips on customer losses

But revenue up 7.1% in line with acceleration forecast
Companies
13 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Now Eskom says Molefe was retrenched
Companies / Energy
2.
Barclays Africa sets its sights on empowerment ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
End of the beginning, says Imperial boss Mark ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Empowerment deal in Barclays Africa’s sights
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Researchers unveil computer for big data era
Companies

Related Articles

MTN dips on customer losses
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WEF-Africa: a gathering of tyrants, corruption-riddled state firms and banksters
Opinion

MTN’s ex-TV partner to start new rival to Netflix in SA
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.