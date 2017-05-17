Rwanda fines MTN more than R110m for IT hub infringement

On Wednesday, MTN said it had been fined $8.5m by the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority for noncompliance with the directives issued by the regulator, prohibiting the inclusion of MTN Rwanda in the MTN South and East Africa (SEA) IT hub, based in Uganda.

MTN said it had been engaging with the regulator on this matter over the past four months.

"MTN Rwanda is currently studying the official notification and will continue to engage with the regulator on this matter," it said.

The latest fine comes almost 18 months after it was fined about $1.7bn in Nigeria for flouting the customer registration laws.

MTN has been facing massive pressure from regulators in many of the countries in which it operates.