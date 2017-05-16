Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Troubled Indian unit drags down Vodafone

16 May 2017 - 10:20 Paul Sandle
Vittorio Colao. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

London — Vodafone, the world’s second biggest mobile operator, reported a €6.1bn loss for the year to end-March, dragged down by the troubled Indian unit it is spinning off.

Seeking to reassure investors about the future, however, the group forecast growth in earnings and a jump in free cash flow for the current year, driven by stablilising average revenue from its contract customers and lower spending.

It predicted a rise in organic adjusted core earnings growth of between 4% and 8% and free cash flow of about €5bn, up from €4.1bn in the previous year.

"We expect to sustain our momentum in the coming financial year, generating free cash flow of around €5.0bn," CE Vittorio Colao said on Tuesday.

"Our confidence in the outlook is demonstrated by another 2% increase in our dividend."

The forecast growth in free cash flow this year, which will come as the company reduces investment in its network following its Project Spring upgrade, is ahead of analysts’ predictions of €4.66bn.

Vodafone’s organic service revenue growth slowed to 1.5% in the final quarter from 2.1% in the third, due to regulatory challenges in Europe that analysts say will ease in the year ahead.

Organic service revenue in Europe grew by just 0.1% in the quarter, while Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific grew 6.8%, it said.

Facing cut-throat competition in India, it has agreed to merge its operations with Idea Cellular.

Reuters

Vodacom to buy parent’s R35bn stake in Safaricom

The deal involves 35% of Kenya’s largest mobile network operator, with Vodafone retaining a 5% stake in company
5 hours ago

Vodacom's Kenyan megadeal a vote of confidence from parent Vodafone

The Safaricom transaction will be the biggest in Vodacom's history, and help Vodafone consolidate its African interests
5 hours ago

Vodacom to take over parent’s stake in Kenyan-based Safaricom

South African unit gets more access to M-Pesa, while Vodafone concentrates its holdings
14 hours ago

Vodacom’s revenue and profit rise despite rate cuts

The company has also announced that is will buy 35% of Kenya’s Safaricom from its UK parent Vodafone
1 day ago

