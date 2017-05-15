Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH shares fall after it announces CEO will step down

15 May 2017 - 12:34 Robert Laing
Asher Bohbot. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Asher Bohbot. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Software group EOH’s share price fell 5.6% to R126.70 on Monday morning after announcing the departure of its CEO Asher Bohbot as part of a boardroom reshuffle.

EOH described its announcement as the culmination of a lengthy succession planning process.

"To enhance focus and control, the group’s divisional structure is to be further strengthened, with each division being led by its own CEO and executive committee team," the company said

Bohbot will leave at the end of June after 19 years at the helm of the group he founded. He will be succeeded by the CEO of EOH’s industrial technologies division, Zunaid Mayet.

EOH announced six new board appointments along with the resignations of Jane Retief, Dion Ramoo and Danny Mackay.

The CEO of its information, communications and technology (ICT) division, Rob Godlonton; the CEO of its business process outsourcing (BPO) division, Johan van Jaarsveld; the CEO of its international division, Ebrahim Laher; and the CEO of its public services division, Jehan Mackay, along with group business development director Brian Gubbins were appointed executive directors.

The group appointed medical doctor Lynette Moretlo Molefi, described as having a "broad knowledge of the telemedicine and mobile health industry", as a nonexecutive director.

EOH

