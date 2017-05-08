Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN to invest R540m in Iranian Net broadband network

08 May 2017 - 18:40 Agency Staff
Picture: THE TIMES

MTN, Africa’s largest cellphone company by subscribers, has agreed to invest R540m ($40m) in Iranian Net.

Iranian Net is a fixed line broadband network in which the company plans to buy an initial 49% stake.

The outline of the deal, announced on Monday, extends MTN’s interests in the Iranian telecoms market that has opened up to foreigners following the lifting of international sanctions.

MTN has been trying to repatriate $1bn in accumulated dividends from its 49% stake in wireless network operator Irancell.

The latest agreement, which is still at a nonbinding stage, is the second for MTN in Iran this year after it invested in Iran Internet Group, which runs a car hailing app called Snapp.ir.

MTN said it will pay R540m to buy a 49% stake in Iranian Net and will invest an additional R3.4bn in both equity and loans to help the Iranian company develop a fibre network over the next five years.

"This investment, should it be completed, represents an opportunity to capitalise on the continued strong growth expected in the Iranian broadband market, with an initial focus on eight of the main cities," MTN said in a statement.

Reuters

Companies in this Story

