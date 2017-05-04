Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google parent warns users to beware of phishing schemes

04 May 2017 - 08:33 Jim Finkle and Alastair Sharp
Googles headquarters in Mountain View, California. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DAVID PAUL MORRIS
Googles headquarters in Mountain View, California. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DAVID PAUL MORRIS

Alphabet warned its users to beware of e-mails from known contacts asking them to click on a link to Google Docs after a large number of people turned to social media to complain that their accounts had been hacked.

Google said on Wednesday that it had taken steps to protect users from the attacks by disabling offending accounts and removing malicious pages.

The attack used a relatively novel approach to phishing, a hacking technique designed to trick users into giving away sensitive information, by gaining access to user accounts without needing to obtain their passwords. They did that by getting an already logged-in user to grant access to a malicious application posing as Google Docs.

"This is the future of phishing," said Aaron Higbee, chief technology officer at PhishMe. "It gets attackers to their goal ... without having to go through the pain of putting malware on a device."

He said the hackers had also pointed some users to another site, since taken down, that sought to capture their passwords.

Google said its abuse team "is working to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again". Anybody who granted access to the malicious app unknowingly also gave hackers access to their Google account data, including e-mails, contacts and online documents, according to security experts who reviewed the scheme.

"This is a very serious situation for anybody who is infected because the victims have their accounts controlled by a malicious party," said Justin Cappos, a cyber security professor at NYU Tandon School of Engineering.

Cappos said he received seven of those malicious e-mails in three hours on Wednesday afternoon, an indication that the hackers were using an automated system to perpetuate the attacks.

He said he did not know the objective, but noted that compromised accounts could be used to reset passwords for online banking accounts or provide access to sensitive financial and personal data.

Reuters

Mobileye eyes map deals with car makers

Mobileye expected to announce deals with car makers by the end of 2017 for its high-definition maps
Companies
5 hours ago

A saga of corporate terror

Feral management will scare the pinstripes off your suit
Investing
1 day ago

Microsoft Surface sales slump amid revamped competition

Microsoft shares fall slightly, despite 100-million monthly active users for Office 365 Commercial, but its cloud unit soars
Companies
5 days ago

Google parent Alphabet jumps 29% in quarterly profit

The results are due to ongoing investments in product innovation, and its foray into machine-learning and a move into smart home devices
Companies
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PetroSA's future in question as board seeks ...
Companies / Energy
2.
E-toll defaulters threaten future of roads ...
Companies
3.
Tribunal ruling may cost Edcon millions
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
PetroSA board asks for business rescue
Companies / Energy
5.
Why Coronation funds shed South African ...
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.