MTN suffers decline in subscriber numbers

Its South African subscriber base fell 1.7% to 30.2-million in the March quarter from 30.8-million in the December quarter, with prepaid subscribers falling 2% to 25-million and postpaid, or contract, subscribers falling 0.5% to 5-million.

"While subscribers declined in the quarter as a result of traditional seasonality, we remain committed to our net additions guidance of 630,000. We are encouraged by the progress made in our relationship with our franchise channel and this, together with the ongoing systems and process improvements, should drive continued improvement in the customer experience," Shuter said.

Its average revenue per user (Arpu) from its South African subscribers fell 1.8% to R90.88 a month in the first quarter from the previous quarter, but was 9.4% higher than the first quarter in 2016.

The average monthly cellphone revenue from prepaid users fell 8.65% to R70.83 over the three months while postpaid Arpu fell 9% to R149.58.