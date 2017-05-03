Apple’s quarterly profits rise but shares are down on weaker iPhone sales

Apple has unveiled new iPhone models annually during special events in September, with major innovations anticipated this year because it will mark the 10th anniversary of the debut of the world-changing mobile device. Still, the company contended that iPhone sales were better than it had expected, and skewed toward large-screen iPhone 7 models that have higher margins of profit.

Apple also announced that its board of directors authorised an additional $50bn for dividends and buying back shares in the company, raising the total amount of cash to be spent in the programme to $300bn.

While Apple has become the world’s most valuable company, analysts are looking at how the company is diversifying in the face of a saturated smartphone market and increasing competition.

Tuesday’s report showed weaker sales of iPads and Mac computers. Apple also reported a 14% drop in revenues from a year earlier for "greater China," dropping the region behind Europe and the Americas in terms of sales. A strong US dollar facing off with weaker currencies were blamed for a strong "headwind" that pushed revenue down.

Sales of Mac computers did well in China, with revenue up about 20%, and the company’s retail shops drawing crowds. "We continue to believe there is an enormous opportunity there," Cook said of mainland China. "In the scheme of things, our business is pretty large there."

Apple is also investing heavily in India, the third largest smartphone market in the world behind China and the US, according to Cook. Apple set a new March quarter revenue record in India, growing by double digits. "We’re very optimistic about our future in this remarkable country with its very large, young and tech-savvy population, fast-growing economy and improving 4G network infrastructure," said Cook.

Apple touted growth of revenue from online services or digital content, which it boasted was on its way to be on scale with a Fortune 100 company in terms of revenue. For the second quarter in a row, revenue reported from Apple services topped $7bn. While not disclosing exact numbers, executives said Apple Watch sales doubled from the same quarter last year and called it the best selling smartwatch in the world.