Apple’s quarterly profits rise but shares are down on weaker iPhone sales
San Francisco — Apple reported a rise in quarterly profits on Tuesday, but its shares took a hit from weaker iPhone sales ahead of a 10-year-anniversary model on the horizon. Apple said its profit climbed 4.9% to slightly more than $11bn on revenue rising 4.6% to $52.9bn in the quarter ending April 1.
Shares of the California-based company were down nearly 2% to $144.94 in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings figures. "We are proud to report a strong March quarter, with revenue growth accelerating from the December quarter and continued robust demand for iPhone 7 Plus," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the earnings release.
Still, iPhone sales dipped slightly compared with a year ago to 50.8-million units, below most forecasts for the key profit machine for Apple. During a conference call with analysts, Cook said Apple was seeing a "pause" in iPhone purchases that he felt was caused by unconfirmed "reports about future iPhones. That is clearly what is going on".
Apple has unveiled new iPhone models annually during special events in September, with major innovations anticipated this year because it will mark the 10th anniversary of the debut of the world-changing mobile device. Still, the company contended that iPhone sales were better than it had expected, and skewed toward large-screen iPhone 7 models that have higher margins of profit.
Apple also announced that its board of directors authorised an additional $50bn for dividends and buying back shares in the company, raising the total amount of cash to be spent in the programme to $300bn.
While Apple has become the world’s most valuable company, analysts are looking at how the company is diversifying in the face of a saturated smartphone market and increasing competition.
Tuesday’s report showed weaker sales of iPads and Mac computers. Apple also reported a 14% drop in revenues from a year earlier for "greater China," dropping the region behind Europe and the Americas in terms of sales. A strong US dollar facing off with weaker currencies were blamed for a strong "headwind" that pushed revenue down.
Sales of Mac computers did well in China, with revenue up about 20%, and the company’s retail shops drawing crowds. "We continue to believe there is an enormous opportunity there," Cook said of mainland China. "In the scheme of things, our business is pretty large there."
Apple is also investing heavily in India, the third largest smartphone market in the world behind China and the US, according to Cook. Apple set a new March quarter revenue record in India, growing by double digits. "We’re very optimistic about our future in this remarkable country with its very large, young and tech-savvy population, fast-growing economy and improving 4G network infrastructure," said Cook.
Apple touted growth of revenue from online services or digital content, which it boasted was on its way to be on scale with a Fortune 100 company in terms of revenue. For the second quarter in a row, revenue reported from Apple services topped $7bn. While not disclosing exact numbers, executives said Apple Watch sales doubled from the same quarter last year and called it the best selling smartwatch in the world.
Sales of "other products", which include AirPods wireless ear pieces and Apple Watch, posted a 31% increase in revenue over the prior year. Combining revenue from Apple Watch, AirPods and Beats headphone sales over the course of the last year would give Apple’s "wearables" the scale of a Fortune 500 company, according to Cook.
Apple’s cash holdings, meanwhile, rose to a record $256.8bn, a figure that raises questions as to how the company will manage its enormous reserves.
Apple remains under pressure to wow the world with a 10th anniversary edition iPhone and to come up with a must-have next big thing. "Among many consumers, there is a sense that Apple is falling behind rivals," GlobalData Retail MD Neil Saunders said in an earnings note. "Apple needs to get back on the front foot if it is to grow its market share in phones." While Apple spotlights its growing services business, these offerings are tied to having iPhones in people’s hands.
Rumours are buzzing ahead of an annual Apple developers conference next month and include possible plans for a voice-controlled speaker that would take on Amazon’s Echo and Google Home in the digital home assistant market.
Said Saunders: "In more cutting-edge areas, such as personal home assistants, Apple has seemingly little to offer and has allowed players such as Google and Amazon to steal a march."
AFP
Please login or register to comment.