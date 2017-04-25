SAP’s profit misses expectations after it sells more cloud products

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Frankfurt — SAP, Europe’s largest software company, reported slightly lower than expected first-quarter core profit as it sold more of its cloud products, which are less profitable.

First-quarter operating profit, excluding special items, for the German software maker rose 8% to €1.198bn, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

That was slightly below the average of €1.229bn in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts, with individual estimates ranging from €1.183bn-€1.298bn.

Revenue rose 12% to €5.285bn, which was above average expectations of €5.179bn.

SAP’s customer base moved further to newer cloud-based and less profitable internet platforms from classic high-margin packaged software products it has sold for decades.

New cloud bookings jumped 49% to €215m during the first quarter.

"We continued our rapid expansion in cloud," SAP finance chief Luka Mucic said in a statement. "We’re off to a good start to reach our full-year targets and we are confident that we will grow our profitability in 2018 and beyond."

SAP said it still expected revenue for 2017 of €23.2bn-€23.6bn, while operating profit of €6.8bn-€7bn was expected, both at constant currencies.

SAP shares were indicated to open 1.1% lower at the bottom of the German blue-chip index which is expected to open 0.5% higher, according to premarket data of German brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

SAP shares reached a record high of €92.99 on Monday, giving it a market capitalisation of more than €112bn. SAP is Europe’s most valuable technology company.

