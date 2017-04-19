Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Commission wants wider probe into cellphone market

Competition Commission to talk to Icasa about intervention after Cell C’s anticompetitive appeal dismissed

19 April 2017 - 05:10 AM
The Competition Commission has called for a wider investigation into the state of competition in the mobile phone market.

This comes after its decision to dismiss a complaint by Cell C against Vodacom and MTN for anticompetitive conduct related to on-net calls (calls between users of the same network) because of lack of evidence.

In its October 2013 complaint, Cell C alleged that Vodacom and MTN engaged in pricing strategies that made it cheaper to make on-net calls compared with calls between people on different networks.

Cell C said the price differentials applied by Vodacom and MTN prevented competition. It accused the companies of excessive pricing, inducement and margin squeeze.

Making it harder for service providers to do business will not lower data prices

The government can and should lower data prices but not by strangling the industry, writes Martin van Staden
Opinion
19 days ago

EDITORIAL: Icasa, your phone is off

Behind cellphone company Cell C’s travails is something of greater concern: grotesque regulatory incompetence
Opinion
2 months ago

