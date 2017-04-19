Commission wants wider probe into cellphone market

The Competition Commission has called for a wider investigation into the state of competition in the mobile phone market.

This comes after its decision to dismiss a complaint by Cell C against Vodacom and MTN for anticompetitive conduct related to on-net calls (calls between users of the same network) because of lack of evidence.

In its October 2013 complaint, Cell C alleged that Vodacom and MTN engaged in pricing strategies that made it cheaper to make on-net calls compared with calls between people on different networks.

Cell C said the price differentials applied by Vodacom and MTN prevented competition. It accused the companies of excessive pricing, inducement and margin squeeze.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Call for probe into cellphone market

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.