TURNAROUND OF POST OFFICE
Postbank on track for corporatisation
The South African Post Office (Sapo) is making progress with its plan to corporatise Postbank and aims to conclude this in 2017, says CEO Mark Barnes.
The Reserve Bank approved Sapo’s application to establish a bank in July 2016.
Nominees for board members had been approved as the next step in the registration of the bank, Barnes said on Tuesday in a briefing to Parliament’s telecommunications and postal services committee on the progress with the turnaround of the company.
Preparations were also under way to register Postbank with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.
"Systems and compliance implementation are on track for the application to register a bank to be submitted before July 3 2017," Barnes added.
Its capital adequacy would have to be addressed. Postbank had depositor funds of R4.9bn in 5.7-million customer accounts at the end of December and investments of R7.3bn.
Barnes said Postbank was "profitable, well capitalised and the corporatisation process is on track". Postbank staff, operations and its balance sheet would transfer from the Postbank division to the new entity after the incorporation process.
Establishing the bank is one aspect of a multipronged strategy to modernise Sapo and put it on a profitable and sustainable footing in the face of the growth in digital communication.
Barnes wants Postbank to be the agency chosen by the Social Security Agency of SA to pay social grants. Sapo was uniquely positioned to assume this task because it had 2,400 points of presence throughout the country, he argues.
Sapo, Barnes noted, was expected to make a net loss of R1.1bn, more or less in line with net loss of R1.2bn set in its corporate plan.
Total revenue of R3.6bn was earned in the period to December as against the corporate plan’s target of R6.8bn for the full year.
