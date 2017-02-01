Postbank on track for corporatisation

The South African Post Office (Sapo) is making progress with its plan to corporatise Postbank and aims to conclude this in 2017, says CEO Mark Barnes.

The Reserve Bank approved Sapo’s application to establish a bank in July 2016.

Nominees for board members had been approved as the next step in the registration of the bank, Barnes said on Tuesday in a briefing to Parliament’s telecommunications and postal services committee on the progress with the turnaround of the company.

Preparations were also under way to register Postbank with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

"Systems and compliance implementation are on track for the application to register a bank to be submitted before July 3 2017," Barnes added.