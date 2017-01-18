Machines will not cut jobs, CE survey finds

Global CEs are planning to hire — rather than fire — more employees in the next 12 months, as they recognise the most difficult and important skills to find are those that cannot be performed by machines, according to a PwC survey.

"Computers far outstrip humans when it comes to analysing vast quantities of raw data, for example. But they lack the intuition, empathy and creativity required to make sense of that data. Creative, innovative leaders with emotional intelligence are in very short supply," PwC finds in its 20th Global CEO Survey.

Views from interviews with 1,379 business leaders in 79 countries are presented in the recent survey.

Technology has profoundly affected the global workforce: at 1.8-million, there are more than twice the number of industrial robots worldwide today than 20 years ago, while the advent of self-driving delivery trucks and automatic supermarket billing are examples of jobs threatened by technological innovation.

Yet only 16% of the CEOs surveyed planned to cut their company’s headcount in the next 12 months, with just a quarter saying this is primarily due to technology.

Conversely, more than half the CEOs surveyed plan to hire more employees.

This number is even larger among CEOs who are more confident about their company’s growth prospects.