Iconiq Capital helps put $50m into data monitoring company Collibra

Collibra, a software company that helps big organisations — from banks to manufacturing firms to healthcare providers — keep tabs on their data, has received $50m from venture capital firms to fund its expansion, the company said on Wednesday.

Iconiq Capital — the Silicon Valley venture capital firm that counts Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, among its investors — led the funding round.

Battery Ventures, Dawn Capital, Index Ventures and Newion Investments also participated in the round. Matt Jacobson, an Iconiq general partner, will join Collibra’s board, the company said.

Founded in Brussels in 2008, Collibra, which is now headquartered in New York, helps firms track where data they are using came from and who within the organisation is using the information. The need to keep track of data and provide audit trails has been driven in part by new compliance and privacy rules, such as Basel II and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Steve Neat, Collibra’s vice-president of sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa said in November.

Collibra wants to allow a company to know exactly when something, such as the definition of a contract term, was changed and who changed it, or how a particular metric the company is using in its reports was generated, Neat said.

Collibra has more than 200 customers across the world, more than half of them in financial services, Neat said, but the company also counts large manufacturers, such as John Deere, among its customers, as well as firms in a variety of other industries.

© Bloomberg