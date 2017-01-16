Econet Media puts bet on fast-growing eSports

Econet Media is betting heavily on eSports, the latest phenomenon in online gaming.

The online video activity is gaining popularity across the world, attracting millions of viewers. Lately, broadcasters have sought ways to enter the lucrative market.

Econet Media has secured an online channel from ESL, a company that organises eSports tournaments. The channel is available on Econet Media’s Kwese app and showcases video games competitions.

The popularity of eSports has surged in recent years on improved internet access. Econet Media is a subsidiary of Econet Group, founded by businessman Strive Masiyiwa.

There was an opportunity for Kwese to own the eSports space in sub-Saharan Africa, Econet Media CEO Joseph Hundah said. It planned to make the ESL channel available on its pay-TV platform when it launched in a number of countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

"eSports is a big part of our strategy," said Hundah.

While the sport is still in its early stages, with no formal body, Hundah said that would change as it garnered more interest from investors.

"This is a new revolution in sports," said Hundah.