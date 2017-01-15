Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks

Frankfurt — Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.

"Last month we announced measures to tackle the challenge of fake news on Facebook," the US technology company’s German-language newsroom said.

"We will put these updates in place in Germany in the coming weeks."

German Justice Minister Heiko Mass has repeatedly called on Facebook to respect laws against defamation in Germany that are stricter than those in the US.