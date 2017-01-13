Trump’s pressure on firms bears fruit

Seattle/New York — Amazon.com revealed plans to hire more than 100,000 people in the US in the next 18 months, grabbing the spotlight as president-elect Donald Trump pushes companies to employ more US citizens.

The staffing-up is not particularly surprising for a company moving into multiple categories from groceries, hardware and video to fashion and cloud services. But the move could appease Trump, who tangled with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos during the election campaign.

"It’s a very powerful headline, and the timing certainly makes Trump look good," said Ivan Feinseth, an analyst at Tigress Financial Partners.