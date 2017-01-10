Telecom group Econet plans to be alternative to MultiChoice

Econet Group is building a broadcasting empire that could challenge MultiChoice’s dominance in the payTV market across the continent.

In less than two years, Econet Media, a subsidiary of Econet, which houses the broadcasting platform Kwesé, has spent millions of dollars buying a number of lucrative rights to a variety of content including entertainment and sports. It has secured rights to the US’s National Basketball Association, Women’s Tennis Association, Extreme Fighting Championship, Cricket Australia, Formula One and English Premier League.

Some of the rights are for all broadcasting platforms, while others are country-specific and also limited to either payTV platform or free-to-air.

For example, the English Premier League soccer games can only be shown on the free-to-air platform.

Some of the sports rights were held by MultiChoice.