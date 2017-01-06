ICASA VERSUS MINISTER
Developments leave spectrum case behind
Concerned parties may lean towards a compromise to avoid a deadlock and delay on the allocation of spectrum, says analyst
The telecommunications and postal services minister and the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) are expected in court in the coming months to argue the merits of the spectrum allocation and management process.
In September, the minister, Siyabonga Cwele, successfully halted Icasa’s plans to auction the spectrum to mobile network operators and other interested companies. The process was expected to raise more than R12bn in state revenue. The spectrum is needed for the deployment of the superfast wireless 4G network infrastructure.
In the ruling granting the interdict to stop the auction of the spectrum, Judge Roland Sutherland said that Icasa could not proceed with the auction without the minister’s participation and that an orderly process required co-ordination between the minister and Icasa.
The principal claims were that Icasa could not lawfully issue the invitation to apply for a spectrum until it has considered the policy, and the invitation was also seen as contradicting the 2013 radio frequency spectrum plan, which made it unlawful.
The invitation also failed to meet statutory obligations to promote competition, and was anticompetitive and irrational in certain respects.
Africa Analysis director Richard Hurst says concerned parties may lean towards a compromise to avoid a deadlock and delay on the allocation of spectrum.
Subsequent to the interdict, the government published a white paper on integrated information and communication technology policy, which sets out how the government would like to overhaul the telecoms sector, including how spectrum should be allocated and managed.
The white paper also calls for the implementation of an open-access network operator to facilitate the entry of companies into the sector and to introduce infrastructure sharing.
Africa Analysis MD Dobek Pater does not expect the court case to proceed. He says that based on developments subsequent to the court case, operators can request the modification of the current spectrum policy so that some high-demand spectrum allocation to the private sector does take place.
Failing a compromise, market participants may legally challenge the new policy. This will supersede whatever development may occur between Icasa and the ministry.
Mobile network operators have criticised some aspects of the policy, especially the radio frequency spectrum management and the open-access model for wireless networks.
Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub has previously said there was no evidence that this wireless open-access model had worked elsewhere in the world, and there were already "different forms of sharing" infrastructure through roaming agreements.
Since the publication of the white paper, Cwele has held four consultations with the industry to discuss the implications and implementation of the policy.
He said in December after one of the meetings with the industry that the government could implement the policy successfully only if it partnered with all stakeholders.
"The policy is final and we welcome the opportunity to engage with our stakeholders.
"These consultations are very important because we want to implement the policy in a manner that is least disruptive to the sector," the minister said.
Please login or register to comment.