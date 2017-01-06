Developments leave spectrum case behind

The telecommunications and postal services minister and the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) are expected in court in the coming months to argue the merits of the spectrum allocation and management process.

In September, the minister, Siyabonga Cwele, successfully halted Icasa’s plans to auction the spectrum to mobile network operators and other interested companies. The process was expected to raise more than R12bn in state revenue. The spectrum is needed for the deployment of the superfast wireless 4G network infrastructure.

In the ruling granting the interdict to stop the auction of the spectrum, Judge Roland Sutherland said that Icasa could not proceed with the auction without the minister’s participation and that an orderly process required co-ordination between the minister and Icasa.