Criminals expected to target drones and internet of things

Technology firms have warned of an increase in software security breaches, with drones and the internet of things (IoT) expected to be the main targets.

The IoT refers to a network of objects or devices — "things" — that have embedded technology to enable them to interact with each other. For example, most cars are installed with tracking devices that, among other functions, monitor driving patterns. And there are home devices such as TVs and security cameras that are also connected to the internet.

According to technology firm NordVPN, IoT devices will come under increased attack as they become more commonly used, because these smart devices "stick", meaning they are rarely replaced or upgraded.

IoT device makers have often included only minimal features, shortening the development process and cutting costs, NordVPN said.

"This is particularly dangerous for privacy, since lesser security features mean easier backdoor access. When one device is compromised, the hacker can easily overtake the whole system of interconnected devices," it said.