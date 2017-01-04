Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TECHNOLOGY PREDICTIONS

Criminals expected to target drones and internet of things

Cybercriminals target IoT devices because they are an easy source of data, warns McAfee Labs

04 January 2017 - 06:43 AM Thabiso Mochiko

Technology firms have warned of an increase in software security breaches, with drones and the internet of things (IoT) expected to be the main targets.

The IoT refers to a network of objects or devices — "things" — that have embedded technology to enable them to interact with each other. For example, most cars are installed with tracking devices that, among other functions, monitor driving patterns. And there are home devices such as TVs and security cameras that are also connected to the internet.

According to technology firm NordVPN, IoT devices will come under increased attack as they become more commonly used, because these smart devices "stick", meaning they are rarely replaced or upgraded.

IoT device makers have often included only minimal features, shortening the development process and cutting costs, NordVPN said.

"This is particularly dangerous for privacy, since lesser security features mean easier backdoor access. When one device is compromised, the hacker can easily overtake the whole system of interconnected devices," it said.

Technology and automation placing traditional industries under threat

It is a changing landscape for travel agencies, manufacturers, vehicle insurers and repairers and financial advisers
Opinion
1 day ago

The doors of technological perception

Virtual reality and robotics to feature in Las Vegas
World
1 day ago

Lifestyle in 2017: Innovation and trends hit the fast lane

From food to politics, fashion, dwellings and transportation, the year ahead will reveal the mood of our times
Life
5 days ago

McAfee Labs said its threat predictions for this year showed that IoT devices were attractive to cybercriminals because they were a potential source of data.

"During the next two to four years, we will see more instances of IoT devices used as gateways to data and intellectual property theft, critical infrastructure disruption, and other major attacks," it said.

Many new IoT devices coming to market had weak or no security, it said. IoT devices that were already in use often had similar weaknesses or known vulnerabilities that could not be patched or upgraded.

Harish Chib, vice-president for Sophos in the Middle East and Africa, said users of home IoT devices might not notice that their devices had been attacked.

Many new IoT devices coming to market had weak or no security. IoT devices .. already in use often have similar weaknesses or known vulnerabilities that could not be patched or upgraded

But once attackers had come to "own" a device on a home network, they could compromise other devices, such as laptops containing important personal data.

"We expect to see more of this, as well as more attacks that use cameras and microphones to spy on households. Cybercriminals always find a way to profit," he said.

NordVPN said it expected drones to be targeted by cybercriminals as well. Drones, also referred to as unmanned aerial vehicles, are becoming increasingly popular.

Uses for drones include taking pictures, making video recordings, monitoring crops and delivering packages.

NordVPN said it was possible that a hacker could take control of a drone carrying a package meant for the consumer and then intercept the package.

In addition, many law enforcement agencies were using drones for surveillance. Those drones might be intercepted to disarm the video and audio feeds, said NordVPN.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
FNB security in question after a second safety ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Exxaro’s BEE move ‘an insult to Eskom’
Companies / Energy
3.
SA faces warning over Fica delays
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Why Starbucks is tipped to take McDonald’s crown
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Good news as domestic workers get piece of pie
Companies

Related Articles

The year 2016 was not all bad, especially for SA
National

Internet of Things is buzzword in fast-changing times
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Public sector data leak ‘likely in future’
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.