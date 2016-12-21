Companies / Telecoms & Technology

App to ‘Uberise’ education launched in SA

21 December 2016 - 15:46 PM Staff Writer
DEDICATED: From left, Phakama Gcabo, Mike Sibiya and Molladi Maseloane not only tutor science and maths, but open pupils' eyes to the benefits of learning. Picture MARTIN RHODES
The winning mobile app in Samsung’s annual "Launching people — mixed talents" competition, called Cognition.Online, was launched in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The app aims to "Uberise" education by allowing parents and students to find tutors in their area by subject specialisation, book lesson times and pay easily, Samsung SA director of brand and product marketing and communications Michelle Potgieter said.

Tutors can accept bookings via the app and receive their payment from Cognition.Online. Parents and tutors are free to negotiate fees and both tutors and pupils can be rated by the system.

The app was born out of Cognition.Online co-founder Kyle Dodds’s own experience as a tutor while he was studying at the University of Pretoria.

"As an engineering student, I tutored maths and demand grew to a point where I took on other tutors to assist. The pool of tutors grew and administration of the bookings and payments became a challenge," he said

In addition, Cognition.Online is in talks to extend the system’s functionality to support subsidised tutoring for disadvantaged pupils, sponsored by businesses as part of their corporate social investment programmes, Dodds said.

