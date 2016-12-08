MTN Group appoints movers and shakers

MTN Group has again tapped into the talent pools of its competitors and the banking sector to bolster its executive team.

The appointments follow a huge fine for flouting Nigerian telecoms regulations. This forced the group to improve risk management and governance and to seek new opportunities.

Electus equity analyst Mish-al Emeran said the appointments included vital areas of the business, technology and operations, where MTN had "arguably dropped the ball over the recent past".

On Wednesday, MTN announced the appointment of former Vodafone Germany CEO Jens Schulte-Bockum as group chief operating officer from January.

Oliver Fortuin, the head of BT Global Services in sub-Saharan Africa, will join the mobile network operator as executive head of business enterprise, a unit that is focusing on providing services to corporations.

Bernice Samuels, the chief marketing officer at FNB, will rejoin MTN in a similar position.