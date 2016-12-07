MTN Group announces further executive appointments

MTN has head-hunted two CEOs and a bank executive to join its executive team under incoming CEO Rob Shuter.

The mobile network announced on Wednesday that Jens Schulte-Bockum, who was Vodafone Germany CEO between 2012 and 2015, would replace Jyoti Desai as chief operating officer on January 16.

It also announced Oliver Fortuin would move from his position as CEO of BT Global Services sub-Saharan Africa to join MTN as the executive head of business enterprise from March 1.

Furthermore, Bernice Samuels will be rejoining MTN as group executive of markets from January 1. The former chief marketing officer of MTN is returning from First National Bank where she worked in a similar capacity.

"These senior management appointments bring to finality the management aspect of a large-scale transformation and operational review process which I am confident will place the group in good stead to capitalise on its many prospects and reach its full potential in a rapidly transforming and exciting sector," MTN chairman Phuthuma Nhleko said in Wednesday’s statement.

Nhleko thanked Desai, who is retiring, for her services to MTN.

These appointments are the latest in an overhaul of management by MTN following the resignation of Sifiso Dabengwa in November 2015. Dabengwa resigned after a $5.2bn fine in Nigeria.