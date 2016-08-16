WORKERS at telecommunication giant MTN will no longer embark on a mass protest action on Wednesday.

Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said the strike had been put on hold amid talks between the union and MTN management.

"We were supposed to meet with MTN management today [Tuesday] to address some issues raised by employees‚ but they asked for a postponement to Friday morning‚" Tshabalala said.

The union said some of the issues to be discussed include employees’ dissatisfaction with the company’s introduction of outsourcing‚ and a failure to honour an agreement to give staff permanent employment contracts following a protest last year.

"We hope that they will come to their senses and give in to demands of employees as they had promised previously. Otherwise‚ we are psychologically and legally ready to take them head on if they fail to bring us fulfilling feedback at the Friday meeting‚" Tshabalala said.

He said the union was considering taking legal action against MTN if employees’ issues were not resolved.

MTN spokeswoman Bridget Bhengu said the company would speak about developments at a later stage.

Earlier this month MTN announced a decision to outsource some of its call centres in an attempt to optimise its operations and enhance customer experience.

TMG Digital