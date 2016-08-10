MTN wants to put poor year behind it

MTN is on a mission to put what CEO Phuthuma Nhleko has described as "the perfect storm" behind it, following the group’s disappointing interim results.

Despite the regulatory misfortunes that hit the group’s revenue and share price, some analysts still believe in the MTN success story.

"We’re still holding our shares. We’ve been holding them for over a decade and we’re going to keep holding them," said Sasha Naryshkine, an analyst at Vestact.

Sibonginkosi Nyanga, an equity research analyst at Momentum SP Reid Stockbrokers, does not see the company’s short-term hiccups as a problem in the long term.

"The share is still worth holding, particularly for investors who are looking for returns over the long term."

But weak economic conditions, increased push to lower data prices and falling voice revenue means that MTN is operating in an increasingly competitive space.

"Yes, the interim result was somewhat of a disappointment operationally, but it is positive in the sense that improvement can still be expected from MTN," said Amber Raath, an investment analyst at Afena Capital.

There is also a lot of pressure for the cellular network group to take steps to fix its infrastructure, which has led to the appointment of Babak Fouladi as group executive of technology and information systems.

Fouladi held the same position at Vodafone Spain and Nhleko believes that he will bring much-needed experience to local operations.

Mteto Nyati, CEO of MTN SA, also expressed confidence in Fouladi’s expertise.

"In just a few months the kind of input and guidance that he has been able to provide has made us confident that we will be at the same level, or better, than the competition," said Nyati.

MTN SA is planning an extensive LGE and 3G rollout in eight cities, although Nyati would not disclose which cities as the rollout formed part of the company’s operational strategy, and that was confidential.

Following the network outages in February, MTN SA increased its capital expenditure to more than R11bn from about R8bn. At the end of the six-month period, a total of 369 co-located 3G sites and 284 LTE sites were rolled out in SA.

In Nigeria, there is a drive to extend LTE rollouts in major cities such as Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt, said Jyoti Desai, the group’s chief technology and information officer, after the group’s interim results presentation. So far, MTN has managed to roll out 428 3G sites and 507 LTE sites.

Simon Brown, a market commentator and founder of investment education site Just One Lap, says that where MTN finds itself at the moment, the outlook was not particularly rosy for the next three to five years.